DECATUR — Paul A Barnick, 78, of Decatur, IL passed away May 5, 2021 at Decatur Memorial.

Paul was born January 20, 1943 in Mason, Illinois, the son of Martain Barnick and Dorothy Schwantes Barnick.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara Barnick; son, Brian (Betsy) Barnick, step-sons: David and Lonny (Melissa) Goble; step-daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Young; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brothers: Ernie and Robert Barnick; and sister, Dixie Stremming; as well as many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held for Paul on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with military honors to be performed at 3:45 p.m. and a dove release at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ALS foundation.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.