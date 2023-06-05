Jan. 14, 1927 - June 3, 2023

DECATUR — Paul A. McPeek, 96, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Joseph's OSF Hospital in Bloomington. Paul was born January 14, 1927, in Moweaqua, to Elbridge and Lois McPeek.

He married Mary Jo Brady (deceased) on July 7, 1951, in Bloomington. He was a member of the US Navy, serving in WWII, and was a Locomotive Engineer for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. Paul was an avid reader, gardener, fisherman, and bird watcher as well as having various hobbies.

He is survived by his one brother, Max (Cindy) McPeek; his four daughters: Teresa (Glenn) Harrison of Sedona, AZ, Kathleen (Tom) Fraher of Odell, IL, Paula (Bill) Hiller of East Otis, MA, Jamie McPeek (Todd Woods) of Odell, IL; ten grandchildren: Adam (Sara) Skelskie, Katie (Tyler) Kopp, Casey (Jenna) Fraher, Kellie (Chris) Schultz, Nick (Sara) Hiller, Jesse Hiller, Ali Hiller, Kristin (James) Holevas, Matthew (Regina) Johnson, Ashley (Rade) Sekulic; and nine great-grandchildren: Samantha, Joshua, Remington, Cooper, Carver, Calum, Arthur, Edison, and Kennedy.

Visitation to celebrate the life of Paul A. McPeek will be Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Christian Service with military honors at 12:00 noon, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Private family burial will be later in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul School, Odell, IL, and as Paul would say "Pay it Forward" with random acts of kindness and smiles.

Condolences can be made to www.gracelandfairlawn.com.