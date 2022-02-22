FORSYTH — Paul David "P.D." Walters, 76, of Forsyth, passed away, Monday, February 21, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Paul was born October 5, 1945 in Clinton, IL, the son of Dean and L. Sue (Goble) Walters. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. P.D. married Joyce Flaugher on May 23, 1970, in Argenta, IL.

P.D. is survived by his wife Joyce; son, Joshua (Shea) Walters; grandchildren: MaKayla and Connor Walters; brothers: Albert "Bud" Walters, Robert "Bob" Walters, and Jack Walters.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law: Marilyn and Marsha.

Graveside services to celebrate P.D.'s life will be 12:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at Weldon Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur