 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul David "P.D." Walters

  • 0
Paul David "P.D." Walters

FORSYTH — Paul David "P.D." Walters, 76, of Forsyth, passed away, Monday, February 21, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Paul was born October 5, 1945 in Clinton, IL, the son of Dean and L. Sue (Goble) Walters. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. P.D. married Joyce Flaugher on May 23, 1970, in Argenta, IL.

P.D. is survived by his wife Joyce; son, Joshua (Shea) Walters; grandchildren: MaKayla and Connor Walters; brothers: Albert "Bud" Walters, Robert "Bob" Walters, and Jack Walters.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law: Marilyn and Marsha.

Graveside services to celebrate P.D.'s life will be 12:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at Weldon Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News