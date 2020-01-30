DECATUR — Paul Eugene Bulzak, 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 29, 2020 at Arbor Rose of Monticello, IL.

Paul was born September 27, 1949 in Chicago, IL the son of Eugene and Sylvia (Springer) Bulzak. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving 3 tours in Vietnam. Paul married Ruth Ward on December 20, 1974 in Decatur, IL. He was a member of AMVETS, was an avid reader and loved history, especially about Egypt and China.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth; daughter, Rachel Thompson (Jazz) of Normal, IL; sister, Mary Feldt (Dale) of Waupaca, WI; and 2 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mark and Luke.

Private services will be held at a later date. The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home will be providing cremation services. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project. Condolences may be left to Paul's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

