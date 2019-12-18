DECATUR -- Paul Franklin Smith, 86 of Decatur died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Fairhavens Christian Village.
A visitation will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church (901 N. Main Street Decatur, IL.) followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Paul was born February 7, 1933 in Blue Mound, IL., son of Ray George and Blanche (Byrum) Smith. He worked for A.E. Staley MFG. for 42 years. Paul served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was an active member of Shriners and Masons. Paul enjoyed country music, boating and cars. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. He married Winona Dillenger in 1956.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Winona Smith, sons, Stephen (Linda) Barger, Mike Barger, grandchildren, Jamie, Dennis, Chuck, Stephen , Aaron, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, 4 brothers, 1 sister 1 son, Dennis and 1 great granddaughter, Kylie.
Paul was a great husband, father, grandpa and special uncle.
