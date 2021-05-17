URBANA — Paul Gibson Wirth, of Urbana, IL died after a brief illness in Charleston, IL. He was born in Atlantic, Iowa on January 24, 1956, to Mary and Lloyd Wirth, and grew up in Decorah, Iowa and Shelbyville, Illinois. Paul attended both Eastern Illinois University in the music department and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the education department, and he maintained a lifelong relationship to the University of Illinois through its jazz department. He was married to Julie Vinson Wirth of Champaign, IL until their divorce in 2010. He lived the last 45 years of his life in Urbana, booking music through the Ramada Inn in Champaign before owning the Embassy and Iron Post establishments in Urbana. In that capacity, Paul served as a member of the Urbana Business Association, managed the music for the Sweetcorn Festival, and was recipient of a 2009 ACE Award from the Champaign County Arts Council.