DECATUR -- Paul H. Stern Jr. ObituaryPaul H. Stern, Jr. of Decatur, IL passed away on June 7, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy, IL.

Private Graveside services for Paul will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Military honors will be given by the Macon County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home, Hammond Hall in Quincy, IL or the Macon County Animal Shelter.

Paul was born on March 1, 1931 in Decatur, IL, the son of Paul H. Stern, Sr and Hattie M. (Koszcesza) Stern.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Hardy) Pate of Blue Mound, IL ; Grandson Hardy Pate, Jr of Mt. Zion, IL; Granddaughter Tracy Pate (John Charlton) of Macon, IL; Great-Granddaughter Bryanna Roy of Macon, IL; Sister Carolyn (Melvin) Lloyd of Canton, OH, Niece Cheryl Yingling of Canton, OH, and Son David Stern.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife Virginia (Jarmer) Stern, and his third wife, Patricia (Rousch) Stern.