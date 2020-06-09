DECATUR -- Paul H. Stern Jr. ObituaryPaul H. Stern, Jr. of Decatur, IL passed away on June 7, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy, IL.
Private Graveside services for Paul will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Military honors will be given by the Macon County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home, Hammond Hall in Quincy, IL or the Macon County Animal Shelter.
Paul was born on March 1, 1931 in Decatur, IL, the son of Paul H. Stern, Sr and Hattie M. (Koszcesza) Stern.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Hardy) Pate of Blue Mound, IL ; Grandson Hardy Pate, Jr of Mt. Zion, IL; Granddaughter Tracy Pate (John Charlton) of Macon, IL; Great-Granddaughter Bryanna Roy of Macon, IL; Sister Carolyn (Melvin) Lloyd of Canton, OH, Niece Cheryl Yingling of Canton, OH, and Son David Stern.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife Virginia (Jarmer) Stern, and his third wife, Patricia (Rousch) Stern.
Paul was a locomotive engineer for Northfork & Southern Railroad, retiring after 42 years of service. He was called to active duty with the Illinois National Guard 44th Infantry Division in 1952 and serviced in Korea from 1952-1953. Paul furthered his military career with the Army Reserve, retiring after 43 years of service as Chief Warrant Officer Four. His highest military award was the Legion of Merit.Paul was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Decatur. He was a life member of VFW Post #99; Reserve Officers Association; Korean War Veteran's Association; Iconic Lodge #312, Decatur, IL; Consistory and Ansar Shrine, Springfield, IL; American Legion Post #105; Past President of the 44th Infantry Division Association.
The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with funeral arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.