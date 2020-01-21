CLINTON — Paul K. Ryerson 66 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:18 PM January 6, 2020 at OSF St. Francis HealthCare, Peoria, IL.
Memorial services will be 3 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 2 – 3 PM, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Paul K. Ryerson Memorial Fund.
Paul was born September 10, 1953 in Pontiac, IL the son of Paul and Mable (Whalen) Ryerson. He married Julie A. Slown March 8, 1980 in Pontiac, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Julie A. Ryerson, Clinton, IL; children, Jeremy Ryerson, Morgantown, WV and Eric Ryerson, St. Joseph, IL; granddaughter, Callie Ryerson, St. Joseph, IL; sister, Janet Johnson, Bloomington, IL; and nephew, Doug (fiancée, Bridget Langdon) Johnson, Bloomington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and 1 son, Cory Michael Ryerson.
Paul was a member of the Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge, and Pheasants Forever as well as an Eagle Scout. He was a referee and was involved in youth sports. Paul was the Service Manager at Wilson Chrysler in Clinton, IL for 30 years and worked at Applied Consultants the last 4 years. He loved to build chairs and to help people.
