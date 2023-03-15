May 11, 1947 - Feb. 25, 2023

DECATUR — Paul Lourash, 75, died February 25, 2023, after a 14 year battle with cancer. He fought until the very end.

He was born in 1947, in Decatur, IL, the son of Carroll and Jean Lourash. In 1965, Paul graduated from Lakeview High School and enrolled at the University of Illinois. He then joined the Army Corps of Engineers and served as an E-5 Specialist in Vietnam and Germany for three years. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1975.

In 1969, he married Judith Pierson and they were passionately devoted to each other for 53 years. He is survived by his wife and three children, Laura, Allison and Alexander; and one grandchild, Maxton Paul Graf, whom inherited his love of science and engineering.

Paul's lifelong passion for cars, led to a career in Automotive Engineering. His love for his wife turned him into an old house and antique expert. He was the President of Main Street Business Associates, LLC.

Paul's desire to help people gave him many years of volunteer service.

He was active in Kiwanis, Historic Architectural Site Commission, SCORE, Chamber of Commerce, Society of Engineers, and NWRAPS.

A non-denominational Memorial Service will be held at Life Builders Church of God, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.