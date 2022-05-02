Aug. 12, 1939 - April 24, 2022

EASTON — Paul Michael Tomlin, 82, of Easton, passed away at Shelbyville Manor, at 4:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

He was born August 12, 1939, in New Holland, IL, to Noel and Francis (Stevens) Tomlin. He graduated from Easton High School Easton, IL. He married Janice Darlene Estep on March 19, 1961, at the Easton United Methodist Church.

Mr. Tomlin is survived by his wife, Janice, of Easton; four children: Christine Vickers, Karen (Rod) Ferguson, Kenneth (Sarah) Tomlin and Kimberly (Larry) Holding; and seven grandchildren: Zachary (Hannah) Ferguson, Taylor (Lindsey) Ferguson, Harry John Vickers, Paul Vickers, Stephen Vickers, Michael Tomlin and Abigail Tomlin. Also surviving are three siblings: Phyllis Baker, Richard (Alma) Tomlin and Denis (Donna)Tomlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings and his son-in-law: John Tomlin, Mary Ann Budke, David Tomlin and Harry Wayne Vickers.

Mr. Tomlin was a member of the United Methodist Church. He served in the US Navy. He worked for UPS, Knox Motor Service and lastly, ANR Freight in Decatur, IL, as a truck driver for over thirty-years before retiring. In his free time, he loved to read, listen to music, socialize with family and friends, worked on refinishing furniture, collected antiques and worked outside on his yard.

Private graveside services were held at Walker's Grove Cemetery, in Easton, IL, surrounded by family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation in his name. Online memorials may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.

Also a special thank you to the nursing staff and hospice care at Shelby Manor, Shelbyville, IL.