Paul "Mickey" Michael Klaman

Mickey was born to John and Doris Klaman on December 12, 1943 in Danville, IL. On November 5, 1966, Mickey married Donna Jane Clark at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Danville, IL. Mickey was a member of St. James and Patrick Parish. Mickey was involved in coaching for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being surrounded by his cats. He was an avid fan of the Bears and the Cubs. He supported his grandchildren in all of their artistic endeavors.