Paul R. Meredith

Paul was born March 21, 1935, in Decatur, IL, to his late parents, Paul E. and Olive F. Meredith. He lived in Decatur until 1977, when he moved to Eldridge, IA. In 1987, he married Sandra and moved to Sullivan, IL. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1997. He then started and ran the Meredith Quality Consulting Company for the next five years. In 2003, he and Sandra moved to Ormond Beach, FL. Paul had always been a storyteller to his children and grandchildren, so it was a natural progression that he would write and publish more than twenty-five fiction and non-fiction novels. When he lived in Iowa he had been a city councilman and a mayor-pro-tem in Eldridge, IA. Paul was a member of Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge. He loved playing golf with his friends.