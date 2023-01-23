March 21, 1935 - Jan. 15, 2023
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Paul R. Meredith, age 87, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Ormond Beach, FL.
Paul was born March 21, 1935, in Decatur, IL, to his late parents, Paul E. and Olive F. Meredith. He lived in Decatur until 1977, when he moved to Eldridge, IA. In 1987, he married Sandra and moved to Sullivan, IL. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1997. He then started and ran the Meredith Quality Consulting Company for the next five years. In 2003, he and Sandra moved to Ormond Beach, FL. Paul had always been a storyteller to his children and grandchildren, so it was a natural progression that he would write and publish more than twenty-five fiction and non-fiction novels. When he lived in Iowa he had been a city councilman and a mayor-pro-tem in Eldridge, IA. Paul was a member of Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge. He loved playing golf with his friends.
Paul is survived by daughters: Tara Inghram, Ormond Beach, FL, Sharyl Stein (Kevin Stuart), Bettendorf, IA, Erika (Michael) Piper, Sullivan, IL; and sons: Jeffrey (Catherine) Kerrville, TX , Stephen, Key West, FL , Paul Jr., San Antonio, TX, and Neil Elder (Leanna), Decatur, IL; brother, Larry Meredith, Bethany, IL; sisters: Darlene Stobaugh, Decatur, IL, and Karla (Arla) Thomas, Maroa, IL; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul's wife Sandra, his parents, one daughter, two sons, one brother, and three sisters, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial in the family plot will be at French Cemetery in Allenville, IL. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
