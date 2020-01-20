DECATUR — Paul R. Nixon, 88 of Largo, Florida, formerly of Decatur died on Sunday (January 19, 2020) at Largo Medical Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at National Cremation Society in Clearwater, Florida and are incomplete.

Paul was born July 18, 1931 in Decatur, son of Charles F. and Anna A. Geislman Nixon. He married Wanda Jeanette Hill on April 23, 1952 in Effingham, IL. She died on December 24, 2011. Paul worked for A. E. Staley while in Decatur. He moved to Florida with his wife in 1980 where they managed hotels and mobile home parks. He enjoyed golfing, dancing and playing cards with friends.

Surviving is his son Steve (Kim) Nixon of Lexington, SC; four grandchildren Stephanie Thomas of Ft. Myers, FL, Nick Hammel of Decatur, Kenny (Samantha) Nixon and Steven Nixon all of Lexington, SC; five great-grandchildren Briella and Brantley Nixon, Spencer Vermeersch, Sydney Vermeersch and Savannah Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers Denzil and Gene; sisters Lucille Klaska, May Myers, Mary Stephens and Floel LeFever; his son Paul Michael “Mike” Nixon and his daughter Carol Nixon.

