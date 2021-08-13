NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Paula Hollingsworth Meyer passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Terry Meyer for 36 years. Loving mother of Christopher J. Meyer and Michael T. Meyer; daughter, of Sadie Rose Fox; sister of Russ Hollingsworth; also survived by sister-in-law, Chris Hollingsworth; brother-in-law, Milton Meyer; also survived by sister-in-law, Melinda Meyer; mother-in-law, Naomi Meyer and several nieces and nephews.

Paula is preceded in death by her father, James Hollingsworth.

Paula attended high school in Decatur, Illinois where she graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in 1973. She went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and Delgado University. She graduated with two degrees in American Sign Language and spent her life working with hearing impaired children in Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes.

Paula was truly a beautiful, kind, religious and fun loving person. She had closeness and a love for the Lord and her family that was clearly demonstrated in her willingness to serve others. Her life and love revolved around her family. Paula will be eternally missed and remembered with love and admiration.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canal Boulevard Deaf Church, 5320 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124.

