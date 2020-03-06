Paula J. Burkhart
Paula J. Burkhart

TAYLORVILLE — Paula J. Burkhart, 88 of Taylorville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at her home in Taylorville, IL.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, IL with Pastor Becky Lembke officiating. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.suttonmemorialhome.com   

