DECATUR — Paulette Lynn Harvey, 69, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Rochelle Community Hospital in Rochelle, IL. Paulette was born on October 20, 1951 to Luis and Virginia (Brown) Nash in Decatur, IL. She received her Bachelor of Education from Millikin University. On May 5, 1969, she married Carl Harvey in Decatur, IL.

Paulette is survived by her husband, Carl Harvey of Rochelle; two sons: Richard (Staci) Harvey of Rochelle and Mark (Lisa) Harvey of Huntley, IL; brother, Dennis (Debi) Nash of Mowequa, IL and five grandchildren: Hailey, Avery, Alex, Ben and Anna Harvey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Tague and two brothers: Lonnie and Kevin Nash.

A public memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 - 5:00 P.M., Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. Private family memorial service will follow at 6:00 P.M. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.