Sept. 22, 1930 - Oct. 5, 2022

DECATUR — Pauline F. O'Dell, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at The Loft in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Memorials in Pauline's honor may be made to: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Pauline was born September 22, 1930 in Fairman, IL, the daughter of Luther Evander and Bertha Elizabeth (Belcher) Williams. She married Charles Allen O'Dell on July 12, 1948 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2017.

Pauline was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a member of Macon County Home Community and Education. Pauline enjoyed traveling all 50 states with her husband, and she loved reading.

She is survived by her children: Lyn (Jim) Stevens of Mt. Zion, Elizabeth (Joe) Gephart of Harristown, Barbara O'Dell of Downers Grove, IL; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 68 years, Charles, and daughter, Cheryl O'Dell.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.