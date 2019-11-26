Pauline Jurgens

DECATUR — Pauline Nickerson Jurgens, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 17th, 2019. She died as she lived, surrounded and loved by family and friends.

Pauline was born August 26, 1924, in Lawrenceville, IL, daughter of Carl Lee and Zola Audrey (Mitchell) Nickerson. She graduated from Springfield High School and Springfield College. She was employed as Secretary-Treasurer of Central Illinois Ice Company and Southern Illinois Ice Company for over 50 years. She married Dr. Emmett Jurgens in 1948, who in 1955 founded the Jurgens & Kneezel Oral Surgery practice with his brother, Dr. Paul Jurgens. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. She was a member of PEO Chapter BW, DAR, and two study clubs.

Surviving are her son, Larry, and his wife Anne of Lockport, IL; daughter, Susan, and husband Carl Johnsen of Skokie, IL; son, Dr. Carl Jurgens, and wife Dr. Carol Cunningham of Decatur; daughter, Nancy Buch, of Dallas, TX; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Alander, of Plainfield, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Emmett Jurgens, and sister Ruth Burnett.