Pauline Mae Boehm

WESTERVELT — Pauline Mae (Allen) Johnson Boehm, 95, of Westervelt, IL, went peacefully to her Heavenly Home at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 in her residence.

A graveside service for family and friends will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL with Rev. Roger Quarton officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Westervelt Christian Church and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.