DECATUR — Pauline Stewart, 87, of Decatur, passed away on November 13, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Shelbyville.

Graveside services to celebrate Pauline's life will be at 12noon on Thursday (Nov 19, 2020) at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Thursday at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

The family of Pauline Stewart has entrusted Graceland//Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at