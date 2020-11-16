MONTICELLO — Pearl M. Crawford, 95, of Monticello, entered into the loving arms of Jesus at 6:38 p.m. on November 10, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Pearl was born on February 20, 1925 in De Land, IL to Fate Edward and Vercie (Collins) Henderson. She married Charles E. Crawford on November 7, 1942 in Monticello, IL. As a young bride, Pearl followed Charley through his Army training from base to base working at local diners and odd jobs to earn her keep just so she could be near Charley, even if they couldn't really be together much. She returned to Monticello when he was sent overseas to fight in WWII. After the war, they were reunited and decided to settle down in Monticello and buy the only home they ever lived in as a couple. Pearl remained there for over 74 years. Pearl and Charley had a very loving, happy marriage and were two of the most content people you would ever meet. They worked together as a team and would laugh and say that Pearl did the "head" work and Charley did the "hard" work. Pearl and Charley were loving and devoted parents to their only daughter, Judy. Pearl's beloved Charles entered Heaven before her on February 6, 2015.