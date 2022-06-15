June 6, 1954 - June 12, 2022

DECATUR — Peggy Ann Fonville-Heckman, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in her home in the early morning hours of June 12, 2022. Peggy was born on June 6, 1954, the daughter of Edgar Fonville and Adlean (Freeman) Fonville in Decatur IL. She grew up in the Church of the Living God, CWFF and attended Decatur Public Schools, graduating from Eisenhower High School.

In 1978, she married the love of her life, Daniel Heckman. She and Daniel would spend 47 wonderful years together, with four children who made their lives even more full, Eric, Naomi, Maya, and Selena.

When her children were young, Peggy worked as a Playground Supervisor at French Academy, where half a generation remembers her loving but no-nonsense guidance. She later managed various commercial food service operations, and later in life she volunteered her management and organizational skills at the Ambassadors for Christ Food Bank. She was a long-term breast cancer survivor.

Peggy loved reading, and her Kindle was never far from her side. She was also a great cook, and loved gardening, old movies, and music. She was a strong and wise woman whose sense of humor and generosity will always be remembered by those who knew her.

Peggy's memory will be sustained by the love of those who survive, her husband; her children: Eric James (Jennifer) Heckman of Lafayette IN, Naomi Johnson of Riverview FL, Maya Heckman of Decatur IL, and Selena Heckman (Avet Vazquez) of Riverview FL; her grandchildren: Nadia Heckman, Ayana Wright, Mitchell Johnson, Jr., Anthony Makhi Wright, and Miles Johnson; her bonus grandchildren; Adrianna (Brian) Price, Ikeria Wright, Jason Kelly, JaShawn Allee, Jenyia Allee, JenAsia Allee; great-grandson, Quest Raekwon Price; siblings: Jacquelyn Robbins of Detroit, MI, Evelyn Christine Fonville of Decatur, and Michael Fonville of New Orleans, LA; mother-in-law, Phyllis Heckman of Decatur; sisters-in-law: Henri Ann Fonville, Margaret Heckman and Julie (Doug) Page of Decatur and Lanita Fonville of Milwaukee WI; brothers-in-law: Anthony (Adeline) Heckman of Warrensburg, IL, and John (Linda) Heckman of Decatur, IL; and an enormous family of aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Richard Bruce Fonville, Edward Leon Fonville, Carl Wayne Fonville and Philip James Fonville; father-in-law, Richard Heckman; brother-in-law, Horace Robbins, Sr.; sister-in-law, Jeana Fonville.

We will celebrate the life of this extraordinary woman at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Church of the Living God, CWFF, 400 S. Franklin St. Decatur IL. Visitation will be at the Church at 11:00 AM. Professional Services entrusted Walker Funeral Service, www.walkerfs.com.