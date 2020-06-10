SHELBYVILLE — Peggy Jo Watson, 82, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in her home.
A service honoring Peggy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Church of the Nazarene in Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Peggy was born on January 9, 1938, to Francis Elizabeth Wallace and Donald Holland in Shelbyville, IL. She graduated Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1956. She married William Frederick Watson on April 24, 1959 at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, GA. Peggy worked for Johnston's IGA in the Deli and later for Shelby Memorial Hospital as a Nurse's Aide. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Shelbyville, IL. Peggy's hobby was caring for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Fred Watson; sons, Richard Watson of Shelbyville, Joseph (Melanie) Watson of Shelbyville, IL, and Stephen (Rachel) Watson of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Elizabeth (Mike) Kellow of Hillsboro, IL; brothers, Roger (Linda) Holland of Altamont, IL, Mike (Rebecca) Holland of Fayetteville, AR, and David (Nancy) Rosenbury of Mahomet, IL; grandchildren, Eric Watson, Jeff Watson, Marissa Hankins, Matt Sievers, Cassi Cox, Calvin Watson, Justin Reedy, Caitlyn Watson, Aaron Watson, Kaden Stewardson, Owen Watson, Lincoln Kirkwod, Heather Rhodes, and Nathan Kellow; and 30 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Wallace, Harve Holland, and Jim Lapin; sisters, Donna Gordon and Charlotte Evans; great granddaughters, Keira Watson and June Cox.
