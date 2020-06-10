× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHELBYVILLE — Peggy Jo Watson, 82, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in her home.

A service honoring Peggy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Church of the Nazarene in Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Peggy was born on January 9, 1938, to Francis Elizabeth Wallace and Donald Holland in Shelbyville, IL. She graduated Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1956. She married William Frederick Watson on April 24, 1959 at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, GA. Peggy worked for Johnston's IGA in the Deli and later for Shelby Memorial Hospital as a Nurse's Aide. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Shelbyville, IL. Peggy's hobby was caring for her children and grandchildren.