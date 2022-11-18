Peggy Libby Hanks

Peggy received her Associate of Arts Degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She worked with graphic arts and photography often combining the two. Her passions were old houses, art, photography, and historic preservation. Along with friends, they restored several old buildings in downtown Decatur, earning them the Decatur Historic Preservation Award from the Historical and Architectural Sites Commission. Her love of old houses became a hobby of photographing hundreds of old houses throughout the country and finding something unique about each one. Her specialty was drawing, calligraphy and personalized greeting cards, but she always looked forward to receiving new forms of art to try from her three granddaughters.