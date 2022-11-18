October 25, 1938 - Nov. 13, 2022
MOWEAQUA — Peggy Libby Hanks, 84, of Moweaqua, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in her home with her family.
Peggy was born October 25, 1938, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Steven and Libby (Pitra) Behro. She married Donald Lee Hanks on October 24, 1959. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2019.
Peggy received her Associate of Arts Degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She worked with graphic arts and photography often combining the two. Her passions were old houses, art, photography, and historic preservation. Along with friends, they restored several old buildings in downtown Decatur, earning them the Decatur Historic Preservation Award from the Historical and Architectural Sites Commission. Her love of old houses became a hobby of photographing hundreds of old houses throughout the country and finding something unique about each one. Her specialty was drawing, calligraphy and personalized greeting cards, but she always looked forward to receiving new forms of art to try from her three granddaughters.
Peggy is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Howard) Humphreys and Holly (Steve) Morse; granddaughters: Rachel, Elizabeth, and Anna; and grandsons: Jack and Heath.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 222 N. Hanover St. Moweaqua, IL, 62550.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct. Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.