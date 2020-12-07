LOVINGTON - Peggy M. "Peg" Dawson, 87, of Lovington, passed away at 2:00 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital with her children at her bedside.

Private family graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the Keller Cemetery, Lovington with Pastor Rodney Houser officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Lovington Church of God or to the Lovington Ambulance Service. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Peg was born June 1, 1933 in Decatur, the daughter of William and Freda Boyer Beitz. She had worked as an assistant to Dr. Dean McLaughlin and then at the Fields Wright Medical Center for over forty years. She had been a member of the Sullivan First Presbyterian Church, the Lovington Christian Church where she was active with the Lovington Christian Church Women's Fellowship and was currently a member of the Lovington Church of God and a member of the Lovington Church of God Widow's Ministry and was a member of the Lovington Women's Club. Peg married Dean H. Dawson on June 17, 1951 in Sullivan and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2015.