MISSOULA, Montana — Peggy Marie Simon died in Missoula, Montana, on July 8, 2021, surrounded by her husband, Gene, and sons, Chris and Paul.

Peggy was born in Niles, Michigan, on April 7, 1943. She had three sisters and grew up in Chatsworth, Illinois. Peggy earned a BA in Elementary and Special Education from Illinois State University. She also earned a Master's of Education degree from Western Illinois University. While in college, she met Gene and it was love at first sight for both. They were married for 59 years and lived in Pontiac, Iroquois, Moweaqua, Decatur, Sullivan, and Quincy, Illinois.

Upon retirement, Peggy and Gene moved to Golden, Colorado, and Missoula, Montana, to live closer to family.

Peggy was a passionate educator. She taught third grade in Moweaqua and taught special education in Quincy. As a teacher of young children and for deaf and hard of hearing students, she taught with a natural ability to attach to each child. Peggy started a parent education program in Quincy where she helped develop activities such as home visits, parent and child activities, and a toy exchange. Peggy was an active member of the Quincy community and volunteered as an infant massage therapist. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church and served on the boards of the YWCA, Cheerful Home, Quanada, United Way of Adams County, and the West Central Child Care Connection.

Peggy had four grandchildren: Pablo, Miles, Lucia, and Ella. She would bring "Camp Peggy" to the house and spend the day with them blowing bubbles, reading books, baking cookies, and working on art projects. Peggy had a knack for picking the best gifts, whether it was a book that reminded her of you or one of the "most awarded" toys she came upon during her research.

Peggy loved the beach and the lakes of Michigan. Some of her favorite moments took place with her best friend, Rosemary, and their families at Glen Lake, Michigan. They would share meals, eat cherries, walk to the Pine Cone, and read books on the beach.

Peggy was always up on current events. She read People Magazine and The Week Magazine religiously and could dish on a variety of topics. A Fodors Travel Guide was often in easy reach. She loved researching places to visit and things to do with her family.

Above all else, she was a wonderful wife, mom, and grandma. And reminded us always that everyone needs "at least" three hugs a day. A life-celebration gathering will take place at a future date.

Memorials may be made to the QPS Foundation, Peggy Simon Memorial Circle of Investment, 3322 Maine Street, Quincy, IL, 62301. This fund supports family well-being and resilience through the Quincy Public Schools. Donations may also be made to Chaddock, a youth and family service agency, in Quincy, Illinois.