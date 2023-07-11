BETHANY — Peggy Mulvany, 78, of Bethany, passed away peacefully in her home on July 6, 2023, two weeks prior to her 60th wedding anniversary.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at McMullin-Young Funeral Homes, Bethany. A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Don; son and daughter-in-law, Kendall and Sandy Mulvany; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Tom O'Brien; grandson and wife, Daniel and Erica Mulvany; granddaughter, Alisha Eadie; granddaughter, Kylie Hickmon; and grandson and wife, Tom and Jessica O'Brien; along with great-grandkids: Josh, Amelia, Elijah, Lyra, Karlena and Persephone.

