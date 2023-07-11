BETHANY — Peggy Mulvany, 78, of Bethany, passed away peacefully in her home on July 6, 2023, two weeks prior to her 60th wedding anniversary.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at McMullin-Young Funeral Homes, Bethany. A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Don; son and daughter-in-law, Kendall and Sandy Mulvany; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Tom O'Brien; grandson and wife, Daniel and Erica Mulvany; granddaughter, Alisha Eadie; granddaughter, Kylie Hickmon; and grandson and wife, Tom and Jessica O'Brien; along with great-grandkids: Josh, Amelia, Elijah, Lyra, Karlena and Persephone.
To read the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.