LOVINGTON — Peggy Ruth Binder, 73, of Lovington, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home in Lovington.

Celebration of Life services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Lovington United Methodist Church, 241 S Broadway, Lovington 61937. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Keller, Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lovington United Methodist Church.

Peggy was born on March 30, 1949, in Phoenixville, PA; the daughter of Raymond Charles and Virginia Kingsbury (Longyear) Binder. She was a member of the Lovington United Methodist Church, Council, Choir and Cantata Performances. Peggy was a Lovington High School graduate of the class of 1967. She attended Eastern Illinois University where she received a Minor in Music Education, a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education and a Masters Degree in Education. She was also a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity. She taught preschool in Charleston and started Miss Peggy's Pre-School in Lovington. She worked for over 25 years at Masterbrand in Arthur. Peggy served as a library assistant in Lovington. She was an active researcher of family genealogy, especially, pre-immigration to America from England ancestors. Peggy was an avid doll and toy enthusiast.

She is survived by her brother, Charles (Linda) Binder of Lovington; sisters: Patti (Robert Romanoff) Binder of St. James City, FL, Susan Binder of Philomath, OR, and Barbara (Aaron) Huffman of Arcola.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

