Peggy Sue (Miller) Boaz, 93, died March 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Peg was born to Eddie Lee and Lillian (Trice) Miller in West Paducah, KY, on March 7, 1928. She grew up on a tobacco farm. She graduated from Heath High School, then attended Paducah Junior College. Peg worked briefly as a radio disc jockey in the late 1940s.

Peg married Robert Jack "Bob" Boaz on August 31, 1950. She was the matriarch of a large family and the hostess of numerous family gatherings that have unified her loved ones throughout the decades.

Bob's career brought their family to Decatur, where she was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church and supporter of St. Teresa High School, once serving as cheerleading sponsor. Peg was also a teacher's aide at Durfee School. Later, she owned and operated Pizazz Interiors where she helped add her signature style to many beloved clients' homes.

Peg never forgot her Kentucky roots and received special recognitions as a Duchess of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel. Peg loved a good book, a friendly game of bridge, and a house full of friends and family. While she was tiny in stature, her love and life were big.

Peg is survived by her children: Kevin (Sally) Boaz, Keely (Cary) Peters, Kent (Theresa Henderson) Boaz; daughter-in-law, Debbie Boaz; and son-in-law, Dave Barding.

Peg was the proud grandmother of Melissa (Merle) Mixell, Brad (Kimberly) Barding, Laura (Adam) Feriozzi, Michael (Jessica) Peters, Kyle Boaz, David (Jillian) Peters, Adam Peters, Seth Boaz, Madelyn Boaz, and Marshall Boaz. Step-granddaughter, Amanda Gray.

She was also the beloved "GG" to Drew Peters, Sam Mixell, Maximo Feriozzi, Graham Peters, Keith Feriozzi, Bee Peters, Giovanni Feriozzi, Wren Peters, Weezie Peters, Bodhi Mixell, and Jovie Barding.

Peg also leaves behind a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousin Charlie Trice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Keith Boaz; her daughter, Karen Barding; her granddaughter, Gretchen Barding; and her sisters: Loretta Robinette, Vida Fabric, Betty Hunter, and Nancy White.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2400 S. Franklin Street Rd., Decatur, with celebrant Fr. Mark Tracy and concelebrants Fr. Joseph Molloy and Rev. Monsignor David Peters. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Teresa High School, Holy Family Catholic School, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Peg's family wishes to extend their gratitude to Imboden Creek Gardens and St. Mary's Hospital for their exceptional care.

The family of Peg Boaz is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe Street, Decatur, IL. Obituary written by family members.