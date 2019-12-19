Peggy Sue Perry
DECATUR -- Peggy Sue Perry, 53, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.

Peggy was born in Decatur on March 30, 1966 to Forrest W. and Jacquelyn K. (Kidd) Hill. She married Jimmy Perry; he survives. Also surviving are her father Forrest Hill and her stepmother Jan Hill of Decatur; two sons: Jamie Perry of Decatur and Jonathan Hill of Decatur; five grandchildren; four brothers and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Family will host a private memorial at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

