DECATUR -- Peggy Sue Perry, 53, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.
Peggy was born in Decatur on March 30, 1966 to Forrest W. and Jacquelyn K. (Kidd) Hill. She married Jimmy Perry; he survives. Also surviving are her father Forrest Hill and her stepmother Jan Hill of Decatur; two sons: Jamie Perry of Decatur and Jonathan Hill of Decatur; five grandchildren; four brothers and one sister.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather.
Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Family will host a private memorial at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.