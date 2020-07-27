× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Peggy Sue Puckett, 73, of Decatur, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Peggy was born on November 17, 1946, in Illiopolis. She was a member of Maranatha East and had worked as a waitress and secretary. She married Nyle Puckett on September 12, 1992, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 2008. Peggy was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are her children: Roy Jackson of MS, Paula Turner of Washington, IL, and Carl “Jocko” Elder of Decatur; grandchildren: Brittany Harper of Decatur, Karri Turner, Jr, of Rockford, Jessica Elder, Liberty Elder and Akyrhianna McGee of Decatur, and Dakota Elder of MS; many great grandchildren; sisters: Sharon (Henry) Dean of MO, and Sandy Bogle of Decatur; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 2 pm until the service time at 3 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required, everyone entering our Funeral Home will be screened for virus related symptoms and have their temperature checked.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Puckett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.