Peggy Sue Sunderland was born to Thomas E. and Merlene Grinestaff in Tompkinsville, KY, on March 4, 1934. She moved with her family to Decatur, IL, in 1944.

Peggy married Richard "Dick" Dickson Sr. in 1952. He preceded her in death. For 28 years they farmed in Dalton City and surrounding areas. She married Dale Sunderland MD, in October of 1980. Peggy and Dale were married for 36 years.

Throughout the years, Peggy was a Milam Township Committee GOP member, President of the Mt. Zion Woman's Club, a 40-year member of the American Medical Alliance Auxiliary, President of the American Bowling Association and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star of Illinois (receiving her 50-year award in 2007).

Peggy was a member of Northwest Christian Church. She did volunteer work at Fair Haven Christian Home. She had a passion for gardening, sewing, and decorating her home.

Peggy is survived by two children: Melody Klaisner of Sugar Grove, IL, and Tina (Brian) Bradley of Mt. Zion, IL; four grandchildren: Nathan D. (Courtney) Mason of East Peoria, IL, Haley A. (William) Vokoun of Big Rock, IL, Brianna A. Bradley of Mt. Zion, IL, and Candace Cope of Wichita, KS; one sister, Jill Laverty of Decatur, IL; and two great-grandchildren: Crew H. Mason and Gray S. Mason; and many extended family and friends.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dale Sunderland; parents, Thomas and Merlene Grinestaff; brother, Maynard (Tuck) Grinestaff, Joe Grinestaff; sister, Francis VanBlaracom; beloved son, Richard L Dickson Jr.

Memorials to the Gift of Hope.

A private celebration of life will be held.

