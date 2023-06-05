July 14, 1949 - May 22, 2023

GLENDALE, Arizona — It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Penny Conley. She was 73 years old.

Preceding her in heaven are her parents, LG and Rowena Mears, brothers and sisters: Harold, Roy, Kathy, and Vici, her son, Jerry and her best friends: Cindy and Lindsey Eaton.

Surviving her are her son, Chad Conley; many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Born in Peoria IL and lived most of her life in Decatur IL. She worked for the State of IL first at Adolf Myer Mental Health Facility, then at Public Aid, and finally retiring from the Department of Corrections from the woman's prison.

Most of that time she worked two and even three jobs at a time, bartending and waitressing and many of the local bars and restaurants around Decatur, because of those second jobs, she knew everyone in town, every time we would go out, we would always get held up talking to everyone she would run into.

She took care of her son Jerry after his accident at the age of 18 until his death in January 2006 at age of 36. Because of Jerry's condition she was a fighter and strong supporter of the Special Olympics and a member of the local chapter of AMBUCKS, supporting persons with disabilities and mental illness.

Anyone that knew Penny, knew she was the biggest Cubs fans around. She attended many games both in Chicago and St. Louis. She didn't even have tickets to a lot of those games, she just went and got tickets off the bus drivers, left over from no-shows, one time even crashing a privet WGN party and talking them out of tickets to the game. She attended every single Cubs convention (30) I think, until she moved to AZ in 2012. She was so known for being a #1 Cubs fan, the paper did a few stories on her.

She moved to AZ in 2012 to be closer to her son Chad. Chad and she did EVERYTHING together. We would go to conventions, baseball games, bars and clubs all over, festivals, concerts, trips, if it was an activity that we could do together, we did it!!! We had our ups and downs, arguments and fights, but when it came down to it, we were each other's rock, our partners in crime. Best of friends!

She was known and loved by everyone that knew her. Her passing has left a big void in my soul, that will take a very long time to heal and fill.

She is being cremated as she wanted. Services and memorial services will try to take place sometime around Thanksgiving time in Decatur. I will announce the time and place when those plans have been made. Because of this, no flowers need be sent anywhere.

Donations can be made to the Special Olympics and or AMBUCKS if anyone would like.

Many have asked about sending cards. If you would like to send any cards, the can be sent to: Chad Conley, 4802 W. Aire Libre Ave., Glendale, AZ 85306. Thank you.