Jan. 13, 1960 - Nov. 1, 2022

DECATUR — Penny Lynn Rutherford (nee Born), 62, of Decatur, IL, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials in Penny's honor may be given to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).

Penny was born January 13, 1960, in Decatur, IL, where she lived her entire life. While attending Lakeview High School, Penny began working at Federal Kemper Insurance. There she met the love of her life, Gary Rutherford. They were married in 1978, and shared 35 years together until his passing. After Kemper closed, she became a stay-at-home mom to their two sons, Bryan and Andrew. She was an active parent volunteer at Enterprise Elementary School. Penny later began her second career as Franklin Grove School secretary. "Miss Penny" genuinely cared about the students and was always happy to help the staff in any way.

Penny was an active member of Central Christian Church, having served as Elder and in many other capacities.

Penny is reunited in heaven with Gary; and survived by their two sons: Bryan (Franchesca) and Andrew; five grandchildren: Emily, Brandon, Samuel, Jensen, and Piper; sister, Alfreda Tribout (Charles); ten nieces and nephews; and the Rutherford clan – Wayne and Donna, Doug and Sherri, Craig and Karen, and Roger, who welcomed her into their family. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.