Jan. 10, 1939 - Oct. 7, 2022

WORTHINGTON — Percy E. Zimmerman, 83, of Worthington, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the McCormick's Creek Nursing Home in Spencer. Percy was born in Decatur, IL on January 10, 1939 to Percy Zimmerman and Myrtle Eva (Hayes) Zimmerman.

Percy proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired in 2000 as an Operator Engineer, Local 965 form Springfield, IL, after 50 years.

Percy is survived by his wife, Glenda Anne (West) Zimmerman, whom he married on May 13, 1967; children: Kathie Anne (Terry) West, Richard A. Stanley; grandaughter, Natashia Stanley; great-grandaughter, Kinsley Stanley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Percy was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Justin Edward Stanley, and sisters: Coleen Kelm, Edie DeVore, Cleo Werner, and Percilla Kelm.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Welch & Cornett Funeral Home, 23 South Jefferson Street, Worthington. Denny Greene will officiate. Military graveside rites will follow in Worthington Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM, on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

