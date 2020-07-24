× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Perry "Butch" Mason Bean, 70, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Perry Bean will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at GT Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Honoring Butch's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL.

