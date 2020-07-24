Perry "Butch" Mason Bean
Perry "Butch" Mason Bean

Perry Mason Bean

DECATUR - Perry "Butch" Mason Bean, 70, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Perry Bean will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at GT Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Honoring Butch's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL.

Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Perry Bean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

