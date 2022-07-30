July 27, 1929 - July 27, 2022

CREST HILL — Perry E. "Pete" Troxel, Jr., 93, of Crest Hill, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away 9:02 PM July 27, 2022, at Willow Falls in Crest Hill, IL. He was reunited with Jean to celebrate his heavenly birthday and their anniversary.

Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will follow at Lisenby Cemetery, Lane, IL, with military honors. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, August 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Per Pete's wishes everyone is asked to wear your favorite team colors when you come to say your good-byes.

Memorials may be directed to Lightways Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL, 60431.

Pete was born July 27, 1929, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Perry E. and Marie (Schroeder) Troxel, Sr. He married Martha "Jean" Williams July 29, 1951, in Wayne County, IL, the love of his life. She passed away March 17, 2019, after almost 68 years of marriage.

Survivors include his children: Margie (Tom) Corcoran, Joliet, IL, Anne (Mike Brumfield) Troxel, Bowling Green, KY, Becky (Jerry) Buchanan, Decatur, IL; four grandchildren: Krystal (Ed) Cicenas, Clinton, IL, Justin Peel, Joliet, IL, Jessica (Mario) Jackson, Joliet, IL, Allie Buchanan, Decatur, IL; four great-grandchildren: Alexis Peel, Zander Cicenas, Dani Jackson and Josie Jackson.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; parents; one son, Danny Troxel; four brothers: Estel, Irvin, Harold, and Donald; and one sister, Harriet.

Pete served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Illinois State Lottery. Pete and Jean loved Bingo, spending many a night and weekends hitting the different ones around the Decatur area where they developed many lasting friendships. They continued playing Bingo, even after moving to Crest Hill. Pete was an avid bowler. At one time he was bowling in three different leagues and took teams to the A.B.C. Bowling Tournament, the Hoinke Classic in Cincinnati every year, along with various other tournaments. Pete was a softball umpire for the park district and bowling scorer during local tournaments. He was a Chicago Bears Fan and a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, who also collected coins and baseball cards.

