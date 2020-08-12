CLINTON — Peter A. Daugherty, 82, of Clinton passed away August 11, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Clinton United Methodist Church, 308 E. Main Street, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur and from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Memorials in Peter's honor may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church.
Peter was born November 18, 1937 in Decatur, the son of Homer D. and Evelyn E. (Garvin) Daugherty. He married Jeanette L. Gordy on November 17, 1956 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2016.
Peter proudly served our country in the US Navy. He attended Decatur Senior High School where he enjoyed being on the football and track teams. He later attended Millikin University and Springfield Junior College. He was employed as a sales engineer for Wilkins Pipe and Supply, Thrall Distribution, and retired from Ferguson Enterprises. He owned and operated Clinton Monument Company.
Peter leaves a legacy of service to his community. He served 2 years on Local Draft Board 163, 29 ½ years on the Clinton Zoning Board of Appeals as a member, secretary and board chairman. He served many years as a Republican precinct committeeman. He was a legislative aide in the Illinois House and Senate for 4 years. He served 22 years as a county board member and assisted Sam Cove at the University of Illinois in developing the “I” Plan of Illinois. He served 10 years as property chairman of Central Illinois Economic Development Corporation, 4 years on the 4-H board and was a FEMA Chairman. He was an avid pheasant hunter and Illini Fan.
He is survived by 3 sons, Timothy (Teresa) Daugherty of Wapella, Jeffrey (Kim) Daugherty of Heyworth and Jonathan (Katie) Daugherty of Gifford; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Homer L. Daugherty of Warrensburg; sister, Frances Roberts of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jeanette L. Daugherty.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
