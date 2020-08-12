× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Peter A. Daugherty, 82, of Clinton passed away August 11, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Clinton United Methodist Church, 308 E. Main Street, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur and from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Memorials in Peter's honor may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church.

Peter was born November 18, 1937 in Decatur, the son of Homer D. and Evelyn E. (Garvin) Daugherty. He married Jeanette L. Gordy on November 17, 1956 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2016.

Peter proudly served our country in the US Navy. He attended Decatur Senior High School where he enjoyed being on the football and track teams. He later attended Millikin University and Springfield Junior College. He was employed as a sales engineer for Wilkins Pipe and Supply, Thrall Distribution, and retired from Ferguson Enterprises. He owned and operated Clinton Monument Company.