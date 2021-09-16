Peter Van Hook

Celebration of Life services will be 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, rural Sullivan with Vanessa Patient and Brigham Hagerman officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net .

Mr. Van Hook was born on March 26, 1933 at Sullivan, Illinois, the son of Donald and Elinore Hagerman Van Hook. Peter was a salesman for many years and later in life worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at Eagle Creek. He enjoyed photography, especially of the area around his home on the Columbia River, and many other interests such as landscaping, gardening, bar-b-queing and, as a young man, mountaineering. He was a member of the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ. Peter married Aimee Sue Persons on December 30, 1958 at Portland, Oregon and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2014.