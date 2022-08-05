June 21, 1925 - July 25, 2022

DECATUR — Peter William Frank, of Decatur, IL, completed his life journey as he fell asleep in the waiting and loving arms of our Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. His immediate family was at his bedside.

Services to celebrate Peter's life will be Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Decatur, IL. Burial will be in Graceland/Fairlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with the Trisagion Service at 7:00 P.M.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Decatur, IL, the Macon County Honor Guard of Decatur, IL, or contributor's choice of an Animal Adoption Agency or Humane Society.

Peter was born June 21, 1925, in Decatur, IL, the son of William P. and Persephone J. (Leoucis) Frank. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1943, serving as Radio Technician aboard the USS ROCKY MOUNT, AGC3 where he served his entire three-year Navy enlistment.

Peter, along with his brother Jerry, was co-owner of East Side Locker Service. In 1961, he ran for the Decatur city council and served on the Macon County Board of Health. He was also a long-time member of the Decatur Municipal Band and served his church as a board member and Chanter.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In 1951, Peter married the love of his life, Helen Bastas. Together they raised two children.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Persephone Frank; his brother, Jerome Frank; and his beloved wife, Helen Bastas Frank.

He is survived by his son, William P. (Nanette) Frank of Decatur, IL; his daughter, Annette E.F. (Robert) Phillips of Decatur, IL; his grandsons: William P. (Laura) Frank, III, and Patrick D. (Mary Cor) Frank, both of California, Christopher L. (Catherine) Nolte, of Chicago, IL, and Nicholas P. Nolte, of Moline, IL; six great-grandchildren; his niece, Penny C. (Jerry) Frank Rogers, Decatur; nephew, Bill (Juliette) Frank of Wisconsin; former son-in-law, David A. (Claudia) Nolte, Decatur; many special cousins and special friends.

The family extends sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Elara Caring professionals, as well as Lori Thornell of Always Caring for their exemplary care. As well, the family wishes to thank the men and women of the Macon County Honor Guard for extending themselves to Peter during the years he served.