Sept. 21, 1955 - June 9, 2023
DECATUR — Phil Thomas Phillips, 67, of Decatur, passed away at 5:29 a.m., June 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Phil was born September 21, 1955, in Decatur, IL, to Claude T. and Doradean (Dick) Phillips.
He is survived by his children: Steve Phillips of Wilmington, NC, Jason Hudson of West Monroe, LA, David Sprague (Heather) of West Monroe, LA, Tracy Coleman (Alan) of El Paso, IL, Staycie Phillips (Jeffrie) of Sacramento, CA, David Cornwell of Sullivan, IL, Jonathan Marshall of Sunnyvale, CA, Michael Phillips of Cocoa, FL; 11 grandchildren; brother, Claude Dean Phillips of Bement; and sister, Angela Jean Gocking of Springfield, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sondra Jean Phillips; brothers: Thomas Edwin Phillips, Wayne Thomas Phillips, Charlie Porter, Clarence Porter; and granddaughter, Christianna Cornwell.
Phil was a steel worker and served in the U.S. Army, spending most of his time in Korea. He was a member of the Rappahnnock and Pamunkey Indian tribes.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
