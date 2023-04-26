Nov. 1, 1938 - April 24, 2023

ARGENTA — Philip D. Haltom 84 of Argenta, IL, passed away 10:55 PM, April 24, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Graveside Services will be 12:30 PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL, with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Philip Haltom Memorial Fund.

Philip was born November 1, 1938, in Wellington, KS the son of E.S. "Bus" and Harriett L. "Hettsy" (Dockum) Haltom. He married Judith Ann "Judi" Conner January 28, 1961 in Decatur, IL. She passed away May 7, 2013.

Survivors include his son, Michael (Kristy) Haltom, Argenta, IL; two grandsons: Conner Haltom, Chatham, IL, and Parker Haltom, Argenta, IL; sister, Susan Durbin, Decatur, IL; and goddaughter, Christina Higgins.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley Haltom; and one brother, Roger Haltom.

Philip was a brick mason for 53 years from 1956, before retiring in 2009. He was 71 years old when he laid his last brick. Philip enjoyed sailing and buck skinning. He also built a few muzzle loading rifles. Most of all, Philip loved spending time with his family and friends.

