DECATUR — Philip Guy Fornwalt, III, 33, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Philip was born on May 28, 1987, in Decatur, IL, the son of Bonnie K. Eller. He worked for Hydrogear as a machinist and Aircaster as a fabricator.

He was a person that was full of life, and if anyone needed anything, he would be the one there to help.

He leaves behind his mother, Bonnie Eller; his brothers: Kenneth Eller, Michael Nietupski; sister, Tina Marie Deetz; cousins: Paul Lynch and Chris Lynch; aunt, Rebecca Lynch; many nieces and nephews.

He will be sadly missed.

Philip was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Hilda Eller.

Visitation will be Monday, February 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 11:00 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.