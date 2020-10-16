DECATUR — Philip J. Robertson, 68, of Decatur, passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his home.
Philip was born September 7, 1952 in Decatur, IL the son of Ralph and Mary Catherine (Nelson) Robertson. He was retired and a member of Central United Methodist Church where he volunteered every Tuesday to serve breakfast to those in need. Philip enjoyed Native American and Egyptian artifacts and culture, reading, and was a historian. He married Nancy E. Winters on October 20, 2018.
Philip is survived by his wife Nancy, son Justin Kluckner, and many dear friends.
Philip is preceded in death by his parents and grandma Hazel Lofy.
Philip was a good man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
No services are planned. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.