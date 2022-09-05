Sept. 30, 1947 - Aug. 27, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Philip John Harris was born on September 30, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the only child of Harold and Jessie Harris. After a long journey with cerebral palsy and other medical conditions, Phil passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 27, 2022 in Springfield, IL.

Phil resided for many years at Brother James Court in Springfield, IL, and recently moved to a different group home in the area. Philip loved coloring, working puzzles, and most of all, the St. Louis Cardinals. Phil enjoyed spending time with his aides, friends, and loved ones, and he will be dearly missed. Phil was an important part of our family; he brought much love and light into our world, and we take comfort knowing that Phil's memory, and our memories with him, will live on in our hearts.

Philip is survived by his uncle, Roger Baldwin, of Edmond, OK; and cousins: Leslie Baldwin of Cabin John, MD, Heidi Hassinger and Kim Baldwin, both of Plattsburgh, NY, Cheryl Baldwin Frech and husband Roger of Norman, OK, and Lynne Matzell of Edmond, OK; as well as dear family friends: Marilyn Oftedal and her daughter, Michele Usinger, of Decatur, IL.

A celebration of Phil's life will be 10:00 AM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.