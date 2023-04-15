Jan. 11, 1954 - April 5, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Philip Joseph Smethers, 69, of Knoxville, IA, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to Crisis Intervention Services in Oskaloosa, IA, where Philip had served on the board, or The Comfort House in Pella, IA, where he spent his final days.

Phil was born on January 11, 1954, in Decatur, IL, to Joseph and Dorothy (Conder) Smethers. He grew up in Decatur, graduating from St. Teresa High School. He went on to Illinois State University, then graduated from Drake University as a Pharmacist. He loved his work.

He had a passion for riding his Harley, taking many trips around the US. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, loved going to the ocean and living on a lake. He loved to fish.

Surviving Phil are two sisters and one brother: Ann (Smethers) Nahm, Arnold, MO, David Smethers (Kathy), Boise, ID, and Elizabeth (Smethers) Demboski, Normal, IL, as well as many nieces and nephews he had grown very close to.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Smethers and a great-niece. Phil was blessed to have a group of special neighbors and friends who shared his life.