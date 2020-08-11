Philip L. Turner, II

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Shelbyville or Shelbyville Blessings in a Backpack and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Mr. Turner was born on July 4, 1936 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Philip Lantz Turner, Sr. and Catherine Noyes (Hughes) Turner. He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1954; the University of Illinois; and received his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Illinois College of Law. He practiced law in Shelbyville for many years; served as State's Attorney of Shelby County; served as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Illinois; and was City Attorney for the City of Windsor for 29 years. He served as Attorney for, and Director of, the First Trust Bank of Shelbyville and the First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Shelbyville. He was General Counsel for Shelby Electric Cooperative for many years. He was a member of Alpha Chi Rho social fraternity and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. Philip was a member of Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 AF & AM in Shelbyville and also served as a long time Elder of the First Christian Church of Shelbyville. He married Barbara Anne Blight in the Panama Canal Zone on August 20, 1960.