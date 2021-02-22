MONTICELLO — Philip "Phil" W. Poling, 91, of Monticello, passed away at 4:33 p.m., February 18, 2021 at Carle Hospital, Urbana. Phil was born October 27, 1929 in Dayton, OH, the son of Marcus W. and Katherine (Tobias) Poling.

He is survived by his children: Deb Anderson of Monticello, Marc (Dawn) Poling of Monticello, Linda Poling Mansfield of Monticello, David (Sharon) Poling of Grand Junction, CO and Cristin Poling McMullen of Monticello; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jeremiah Kerr; sister, Harriet A. San George; and nephew, Mark San George.

Phil was owner/operator of Poling Chevrolet in Monticello. He was former President and Board member of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and a member of the American Legion. Phil truly considered Maple Point his home and enjoyed reading his bible.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Rev. Steve Ingram officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Faith in Action or Maple Point Supportive Living.

