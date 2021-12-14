SULLIVAN — Philip W. Sampson, 75, of Sullivan, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in his residence.

Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Justin Cullen officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. until service time. Military rites will be conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Faith Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Philip was born March 30, 1946, in Charlotte, MI, the son of Raymond and Dorothy Allen Sampson. Philip was a member of the Sullivan Faith Lutheran Church. He retired from Mars Pet Care in Mattoon, and had volunteered at the Bo Wood Campground in Sullivan for ten years. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Philip married Karen Borders on December 16, 1977, in Sullivan.

Surviving are his wife Karen of Sullivan; sons: Joe (Rhonda) Windell of Ford City, PA, and Derik (Michelle) Eaton of Sullivan; brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Sampson of Sullivan; sister, Lora Jane (Brian) Sullivan of Olivet, MI; grandsons: Brandon Windell (Jessica) of Macon and David Eaton of Sullivan; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Windell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.