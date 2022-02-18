COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Phillip Asa "PA" Williams, 77, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away February 10, 2022.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 22, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL.

Phillip was born October 29, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the son of Laurel Laverne "Ace" Williams and June Estelle (Phillips) Williams. He married Deborah Krohn on June 4, 1983, in Decatur, IL.

Phillip worked for Firestone Tire for 35-years before retiring. He formerly attended First Lutheran Church in Decatur and was a proud member of the NRA and A.B.A.T.E.

He is survived by his wife of 39-years Deborah; children: Stephanie Nix and husband Trevis of Colorado Springs, CO, Tara Williams of Bradenton, FL, Derek Dale Moore and beloved wife and daughter-in-law Karen of Plano,TX, Devra Dawn Allen of Manitou Springs, CO, Duane Daniel Moore III and wife Yulia of New York, New York; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother Donald Williams and wife Nancy of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.